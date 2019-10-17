KING 5 Meteorologist Ben Dery and his wife welcomed their first child Aurora on Tuesday.

Before Aurora was born, Dery asked his fellow KING 5 anchors what their advice for new fathers would be. Here's some of their top tips.

Steve Bunin

Best advice: Yes, dear. That goes a long way.

Rich Marriott

Best advice: Everyone’s different, and you need to make your own decisions despite what other people are telling you to do.

Mark Wright

Best part about kids: Having kids makes you a better person whether you want it to or not.

Best advice: Relax, and don't worry about it. It will all work out.

Greg Copeland

Best part about kids: The hugs.

Best advice: Just breathe and don't stress.

Jake Whittenberg

Best advice: Set up a routine, which will help with daily tasks like sleeping and eating, and take care of your wife.