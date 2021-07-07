New COVID-19 relief grants aim to help small businesses in areas of King County

The up to $25,000 grants are for businesses in unincorporated areas of the county.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Officials announced a new COVID -19 grant program for small businesses in the unincorporated areas of King County on Wednesday at Aroma Coffee in Fall City.

The effort is part of the larger "Revive and Thrive" $92 million effort focused on helping rebuild the economy in King County with Washington now fully open.

A similar grant of up to $5,000 was made available last year to more than 500 small businesses who used the funds for COVID-19 related expenses like rent, payroll and new ventilation systems.

Executive Dow Constantine says this new grant is for up to $25,000 per business and is geared to not just helping businesses with less than 30 employees get through the immediate threat, but also making sure they can build back even stronger.

"Many of our neighborhoods are anchored by their small businesses. They give the place personality and, of course, the jobs. They are the places we gather in order to be a community, to build community," said Constantine.

Applications for the new $25,000 grants are due Aug. 4.