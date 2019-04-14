LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Adjusting to life after the military can be mentally overwhelming for many veterans coming home. The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Valley Cities in Lakewood wants to address the needs of the post-9/11 generation of veterans who may need help with mental health.

Veterans and their families can go to the clinic regardless of what they’re able to pay.

The clinic is staffed by fellow veterans and military family members who understand the unique situations veterans face coming home. Families of active duty military members can also use the clinic.

The clinic's director, Nichole Ayres, said she wants the stigma around mental health to end.

“We are part of the community; we understand, we speak the language. We also put a lot emphasis on military cultural competencies,” Ayres said.

The clinic can help veterans experiencing behavioral health challenges that may happen when transitioning out of the military like PTSD, depression, and hyper-vigilance. They offer help like cognitive behavioral therapy, couples’ therapy, treatment for insomnia and other counseling options.

