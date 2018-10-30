The recent mail bombing case, which targeted prominent Democrats and other opponents of President Trump, highlighted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ (ATF) role in tracking down explosives. The agency relies on a team of dogs to sniff out those threats.

A new ATF canine, named J.D., is now on the job in the Pacific Northwest.

“A lot of the philosophy we operate with is, ‘have dog, will travel,’” said Michael Collier, an ATF special agent who is J.D.’s handler.

Collier and J.D. are the only ATF canine explosive team in the Pacific Northwest.

“On-call 24-7. I'll get a call in the middle of the night, and I'll have to jump out of bed get him in the car and go to where we're needed,” said Collier.

J.D., a two-year-old Labrador retriever, started in Seattle this summer and is responsible for sniffing out explosives in four states, plus territories in the Pacific.

On Tuesday, Collier demonstrated how they do their job by hiding a few pistol magazines in some landscaping. Within minutes, J.D. zeroed in on his target, sitting and pointing to ammo.

J.D. is trained to identify more than 19,000 different odors. He trains every day with Collier, and the two even take vacations together.

Dogs like J.D. played an essential role in the recent mail-bomb cases. Investigators had to quickly screen thousands of pieces of mail in several sprawling postal facilities.

ATF canines also responded to the Austin, Texas bombings this past spring. A series of package bombs killed two people and wounded five others before police moved in on the suspect.

