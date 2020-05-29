WATCH LIVE: Experts to discuss first Asian giant hornet found in Washington state this year

The invasive species pose a threat to bees and officials are racing to wipe the Asian giant hornets out.

A new Asian giant hornet was discovered in Washington this week, the first one found in the state since the invasive species showed up in the U.S. late last year.

The dead hornet was found by someone walking on the road near Custer, Wash. on May 27. The Dept. of Agriculture credited the “eagle-eyed” resident for the discovery.

Entomologists confirmed it was an Asian giant hornet from the photo submitted to the state, and also used lab testing to confirm the specimen.

This hornet was found near the location of a suspected bee kill by Asian giant hornets at the end of 2019. WSDA will continue trapping plans in the area to try and find any colony that may be there.

“The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has developed response guidelines that include several options for eradicating the Asian giant hornet should additional hornets be detected in Washington State. At this time, there is no evidence that Asian giant hornets are established in Washington State or anywhere else in the United States,” according to Osama El-Lissy, Deputy Administrator, for USDA/APHIS’ Plant Protection and Quarantine program.

The Dept. of Ag said British Columbia identified an Asian giant hornet on May 15 a few miles away in Langley, B.C.

Asian giant hornets are not known to be aggressive towards humans, but can cause problems – their venom is more toxic, and stingers longer than native insects. Attacks can be fatal.

The more urgent concern – if the hornets gain a foothold in the U.S., they could decimate bee populations. The hornets enter a ‘slaughter phase,’ where they can kill thousands of bees, decapitating them. Bees that evolved around Asian giant hornets have developed techniques to fight back, but bees in North America have no such response.

Experts note hundreds of crops in Washington rely on bees to pollinate plants.

The vicious behavior towards bees earned the insects a controversial nickname in some circles, 'murder hornets.'