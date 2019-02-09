SEATTLE — Seattle School for Boys is a passion project for two educators looking to help guide and develop interpersonal and communication skills for kids at the middle school level.

The all-boys private middle school will kick off its inaugural school year on Tuesday.

Jerome Hunter, one of the founders of SSB, said he wanted to provide a space for middle school boys to feel safe, welcome and encouraged to grow as individuals.

"I just wanted to create a curriculum that saw boys as individuals sensitive human beings and give them a space where they could not only freely express who they are but learn in a way that is experiential," said Hunter.

Hunter said the curriculum will focus on teaching boys how to think, versus what to think.

"Trying to provide a space that allows these boys to develop an identity that is authentic that is true to themselves not only feeds their whole development serving the whole child, the goal is for them to be able to adjust to high school and contribute to their local national and global communities that's meaningful," said Hunter.

The school's staff is putting the final touches on a space at Ebenezer Church, although the school is not affiliated with any religion.

The school has attracted a diverse class for its inaugural year, so far 20 students are enrolled.

Hunter said the school plans to open up an 8th-grade class next year.

