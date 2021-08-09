Never forget: 9/11 memorial events across Puget Sound region

There are numerous events across the region memorializing the lives lost in the attack now two decades in the past.

SEATTLE — Saturday marks 20 years since Sept. 11, 2001, the day the U.S. and, arguably, the rest of the world changed forever.

With the nation preparing to mark two decades since the attack on the World Trade Center and the thousands of lives lost, Seattle and the Puget Sound region are planning to hold various events to remember those who died and honor those who bravely answered calls for help and became heroes.

Below is a list of ceremonies and activities around western Washington Saturday, some open to the public, aimed at honoring the memory of those who were lost, their loved ones and all the other lives changed by the events of 9/11.

Seattle

The Seattle Fire and Seattle Police departments are commemorating 20 years since 9/11 on Saturday with various morning events. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the events will be closed to the public.

At 8:30 a.m., a flag-raising ceremony will take place at the Space Needle with Police Chief Adrian Diaz and Fire Chief Harold Scoggins. This will be followed by a flag-raising at all fire stations throughout the city. Firefighters at all 33 stations will read aloud the 343 names of the New York firefighters who died on 9/11.

At 11 a.m., Diaz and Scoggins will be joined by Mayor Jenny Durkan and Seattle Center Director Robert Nellams to hold a small ceremony with the department chaplains, the Red Hot and Blues Singers and members of the Honor Guard and Pipes and Drums.

South King County

South King Fire and Rescue is holding a memorial event at Fire Station 64, located between Auburn and Federal Way at 3700 S 320th Street, at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The event will include two guest speakers: veteran and Medic One supervisor Rick Arnone and Medic One Senior Paramedic and veteran J.R. Klein.

Kenmore

Northshore Fire Department is holding a remembrance event to honor those lost on 9/11.

The event will take place on Saturday in the lobby of Fire Station 51, located at 7220 NE 181st Street in Kenmore.

At 8:45 a.m., a flag ceremony will take place. Then from 9 a.m. to noon, a memorial viewing will be available.

Everett

In an effort to honor those who died in the 9/11 attack, Run 2 Be Fit is holding a “9.11 miles on 9/11” event in Everett.

This is an online event, but runners and walkers are invited to join others from around the country in remembrance.

Participants can register for free and can begin their runs or walks at 9:11 a.m. or 9:11 p.m.

Lacey

The city of Lacey is inviting the community to its 9/11 memorial event outside The Hub, located at 676 Woodland Square Loop SE.

“The event will honor and remember the victims and first responders who courageously helped others during the tragic attacks at the World Trade Center, New York, and near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, twenty years ago,” the city said in a release.

Speakers will include individuals from Lacey City Council, Lacey Fire District 3 and the Lacey Police Department.

A flag-folding ceremony will also take place by the Washington Air National Guard and country artist Nick Nicholson will perform.

Gig Harbor

The Gig Harbor Fire Department is honoring the lives lost in the 9/11 attack with a public ceremony.

The ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. in the 9/11 Memorial Garden at Station 50, located at 10222 Bujacich Road NW.

Please join us on Saturday, September 11th, 2021, as we honor the lives lost 20 years ago during the 9/11 Terrorist Attack on America. Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One will be hosting a public ceremony in the 911 Memorial Garden at Station 50 (10222 Bujacich Rd. NW) at 9:00 am. pic.twitter.com/QE9Aa4WgC6 — GigHarborFire (@GigHarborFire) August 31, 2021

West Pierce County

West Pierce County Fire and Rescue is holding a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Saturday at the 9/11 Reflection Park outside Station 31, located at 3631 Drexler Drive W.

The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m.

The 9/11 Reflection Park displays a piece of the World Trade Center that was attacked on Sept. 11, 2001.

West Pierce County Fire and Rescue says the park is also full of symbolism to represent the lives lost 20 years ago.

Bremerton

Residents west of Puget Sound can attend the Kitsap 9/11 Memorial event in Bremerton.

The event will take place at the Kitsap 9/11 Memorial, which is in the southeast corner of Evergreen Rotary Park at 1300 Highland Avenue, on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Attendees can expect to hear from speakers like Bremerton Mayor Greg Wheeler and hear “America the Beautiful” performed by Acapella Soundstations and West Sound Chorus.

The event is scheduled to conclude at 7 p.m.

Lakewood

The city of Lakewood is holding a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony outside city hall Friday, Sept. 10, at 12:30 p.m.

The event will feature Harrison Preparatory School student Brianna Norris, who will sing the National Anthem, and members of West Pierce Fire and Rescue and the Lakewood Police Department.

Officers and firefighters will present colors and perform a bell-ringing ceremony.

A 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will be held on Friday afternoon at City Hall to reflect upon the 20th anniversary of the... Posted by City of Lakewood, Washington - Municipal Government on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

DuPont

The city of DuPont is hosting a memorial ceremony for 9/11 on Saturday at the city hall flag pole, located at 1700 Civic Drive.

The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m.

Mayor Ron Federick said in a release, "Twenty years ago, life fundamentally changed from what we once knew. 2,977 lives were lost and over 6,000 individuals were injured that day. Their loss is irreplaceable and deeply felt by us all."

Frederick will be joined at the ceremony by Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) Color Guard and DuPont Public Safety.