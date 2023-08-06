Neighbors asking for increased safety precautions after brutal crash near Auburn

Investigators said someone too young to be driving flew through a stop sign and T-boned an elderly man.

SEATTLE — It's a quiet day in the Lake Geneva Neighborhood near Auburn.

"Over the years we have made this into our little garden oasis," said Jeremy Robinson.

An oasis giving Jeremy Robinson a front-row seat to some of the speeding issues he's seen in his 23 years living in this home. Specifically, cars running the stop sign at South 349th Street and 46th Avenue.

"I've said for years that something was going to happen at this intersection and now something has," said Jeremy.

On Monday, a 15-year-old girl driving a car full of teenage girls ran the stop sign.

"A white full-size truck was coming up doing approximately 10 miles per hour and was T-boned," said Jeremy.

Jeremy captured the crash from a home security camera.

Video shows neighbors running to help and pulling the 76-year-old man out of the truck.

"He didn't have a chance, she hit him so hard," said Brenda Robinson.

The 18-year-old passenger of the car flew through the windshield. Both she and the man were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The King County Sheriff's Office said the 15-year-old driver showed signs of impairment.

"I heard what sounded like a bomb going off so I just stopped and grabbed a phone and called 911," said Brenda.

There are two sheriff's deputies assigned to this area called the George Sector which is unincorporated Federal Way and Auburn.

Brenda Robinson said it's not enough, "We were told a long time ago we were pretty much on our own. They can only do so much."

The Robinsons hope the county can add stop signs or speed bumps to the road.

"At the end of the day it's safety with the kids, the people in this neighborhood and we're really just fed up," said Jeremy.

Because Brenda said one thing is certain.

"Definitely it will happen again, there's no doubt," she said.