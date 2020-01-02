WHITE CENTER, Wash. — Residents near Beverly Park in White Center are frustrated after they say vandals keep drilling holes in car gas tanks and siphoning fuel.

According to Autumn Place Apartments homeowners association member Mike Mullen, gas siphoning has been happening for more than a year.

Cameras, security, and police reports haven't been able to stop thieves from taking a drill to residents' cars up to three times a week, often costing up to thousands in repairs.

"It's just getting to a point where all my friends and neighbors in Autumn Place are very concerned and a little scared, 'When am I going to get drilled, are they going to try and break into my car?'" Mullen said. "This is getting a little out of hand."

Mullen joked his friends have suggested taping $20 bills to their gas tanks, because thieves only steal a few gallons of gas each time. The rest flows into the street, causing a strong smell and damaging the environment.

The King County Sheriffs Office said it's aware of an uptick of crimes like the gas siphoning, and while it can't cite exact numbers, there are currently open cases in the area.

