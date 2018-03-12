Neighbors gathered in West Seattle Sunday morning to rally against hate after anti-Semitic graffiti marked a home in the area. Organizers say the goal of the rally was to help those in the Jewish community feel safe and supported.

“We're talking about anti-Semitism out loud, which isn't something that happens very often," Susan Lebow explained. “Jews don't come out in the streets very often cause we're afraid, but we're surrounded by all of our non-Jew neighbors here, so we're not afraid.”

Lebow is with the group “Hate Free Delridge” who helped organize the event. She was one of many who have been trying to give support to Bee Plansky, one of those impacted by the graffiti.

“I want to thank the community for all the love the support that I'm getting, that we're all getting, anyone against these hate crimes; be it Jewish, Muslim, Mexican...” Plansky said. She is grateful to the police and everyone who has rallied around her.

“I'd like everyone to teach their children to love and not give hate and we can't fight these hate crimes with anything but love," she said.

It's an unfortunate lesson that many parents say they've already started working through.

David Parsons came to the event with his 12-year-old twins, they held signs and joined the crowd to show their support.

“I think there's been a lot of examples of this, especially in the last couples of years. We've had more and more conversations about how hate works and how power and oppression works and how the solution is for us to speak out and take action and fight back and stand together,” Parsons said.

“If there's not every generation here then the message won't be passed on,” his son Guthrie Itano Parsons explained. “It's good because more than just a few people recognize that should never happen in our community or anywhere.”

There's a definite energy from the crowd, the ugliness overshadowed to the point they go into the streets and join hands to dance.

“This should be something that we should talk about cause if everyone knows it's easier to build up an army of people who can fight,” Eudora Itano Parsons added.

