Thursday evening at a community meeting, neighbors voiced opposition about plans to build a tiny village in South Lake Union on city-owned property at 8th Avenue and Aloha Street.

Becky Britt-Brizzee and her husband Leo arrived early with plans to share their story.

"We came into Seattle in 2016. We stayed under the Ballard Bridge. It was getting cold at that time," said Leo.

Leo says they met people with the Nickelsville homeless encampment and they were given a place to stay. Since then, they have lived in tiny houses, and credit the shelter for keeping them warm this past winter. They came to the meeting to show their support for the tiny village plans.

"It saves lives mostly," said Leo.

Jason Paulus was also at the meeting.

"I was living on the streets of Seattle," Paulus said.

While Paulus has a history of homelessness, he does not support the South Lake Union Tiny Village proposal.

"You don't fix addiction just by putting people in a house where they can continue to use drugs. That's the problem here, the addiction," said Paulus.

Paulus is concerned because the city does have low barrier tiny houses, where people can use alcohol and do drugs inside their home. The village would have 24-hour security with restricted access. There would be a common kitchen, bathroom, and showers. The city says on-site services including housing search support and medical resources would be available.

"I'm afraid that is going to come to my neighborhood, and to be quite honest, I'm a little bit afraid for my own sobriety," said Paulus.

A couple years ago, Paulus was able to get sober, get a job, and move out of homelessness and into the South Lake Union neighborhood. He spoke up at the community meeting along with several others. Some told the city they opposed the site, and some said they'd be more comfortable if it was a clean and sober encampment.

The city says the South Lake Union Tiny Village is not a done deal. Decisions are still being made about whether it should be built at 8th and Aloha, and if drugs and alcohol would be allowed.

Leo and Becky want to see more tiny homes because they say people need help.

"It is sad to see them out here," said Becky referring to the people living on the streets. "We used to be one of them too."

The proposal calls for 54 new tiny homes to be built at the site. At the meeting, people were told their comments will be considered before any decisions are made.

