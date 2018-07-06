Four people escaped a house fire Thursday morning in Des Moines near Highline College.

Firefighters arrived to find a fully engulfed shed, garage, and deck. A few flames also made it into the house and attic. Firefighters were told there had also been explosions.

Neighbors alerted the sleeping residents to the fire, helping them escape. Next door neighbor Juan Garcia and his girlfriend said they were watching TV when they heard an explosion. He rushed in to help save his neighbors.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

