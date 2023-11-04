Neighbors fear their quiet community will be crushed by Whatcom County gravel mine

The proposed 70-acre facility would be located in rural Whatcom County, southeast of Sumas.

SUMAS, Wash. — A proposed gravel mine threatens to disrupt the way of life for dozens of people in rural Whatcom County.

Neighbors worry it could poison their water, decimate their property values and harm salmon, as well. They formed the group HomeWhatcom to try and stop the mine from opening.

The 70-acre mine would be located near Peaceful Valley, southeast of the City of Sumas on the Canadian border.

The main road in and out of the mine would be located less than 150 feet from Andrew Clarke's home.

"The prospect of a mine going in next door is terrifying," Clarke said.

Clarke and his wife had a plan when they moved into their house four years ago.

They would raise chickens, plant a garden and watch their five-year-old daughter grow in the serenity of their quiet, bucolic community.

But that plan could be crushed.

The Ranch Quarry Surface Mine would be operated by Cowden Incorporated. It would operate up to 12 hours a day, 6 days a week. Fifty total truck trips per day would navigate down a narrow, windy two-lane road.

"It would make our life here terrible," said Clarke.

Along with the noise and traffic, neighbors say the mine would sit atop their water supply becoming a potential threat to wells and nearby salmon streams.

Mark Porter has lived in the community for 36 years.

He worries if the mine moves in, all he has worked for would be gone.

"Our property values are gonna plummet," he said. "If I wanted to sell my place to move away from this it would be worthless. No one would want to buy it."

Despite all that, Whatcom County designates the area as a "potential sand and gravel resource" with a "sparse population."

Neighbors argue those assessments are outdated.

They're now organizing and preparing to fight the mine, in court, if necessary.

For Andrew Clarke, he's fighting for his daughter's future.

"We were really looking forward to raising her here," he said. "That's kind of on the ropes at this point."

KING 5 News reached out to the mine company for comment, but they refused.