Neighbors from the Central District neighborhood of Seattle gathered Saturday to discuss increased police presence in the area.

“We want to prioritize black folks, because this where they were redlined to, historically,” said Nikkita Oliver, who facilitated the event.

The gathering was in response to a letter from Seattle Police Chief Strategy Officer Christopher Fisher, written to the community in response to recent shootings in the area. In the letter, SPD data noted 16 shootings or shots fired through Sept. 10 this year, while there were 11 by this time in 2017.

“SPD knows the tremendous effect just one of these events can have on a community’s sense of safety,” wrote Fisher.

In the letter, Fisher outlines the response from SPD will include deploying K9 and SWAT team members to the area when not already responding to calls.

This increased SWAT presence concerned many at the meeting. Organizers of the Facebook event wrote they would discuss alternatives to SWAT officers: “Adding more police, especially a SWAT team, does not solve these deeper issues. In fact, it may exasperate them.”

“Supposed to be cops on the beat, cops on the street, that’s how we keep everybody safe,” said one man, who declined to give his name. “Not patrolling around in armor and surplus military vehicles.”

SPD added Saturday that the SWAT officers carry the additional equipment in their cars, but are otherwise uniformed officers on patrol. They do not patrol in the equipment, SPD said.

“This is for increased visibility and for faster response should an incident occur,” Fisher wrote.

He also detailed more hours approved for officers in the East Precinct, and collaboration with the gang unit and community organizations.

“We ask that you and your neighbors continue to call us whenever you see or hear something concerning,” Fisher wrote. “We are a data-driven department, and we cannot make informed decisions unless the community continues to let us know what they need to feel safe.”

Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County responded to the letter in a statement on Facebook.

“First, an increased police presence might make some people feel safer, but it actually jeopardizes the safety of people of color. We oppose this action,” the group wrote.

© 2018 KING