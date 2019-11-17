LAKE GOODWIN, Wash — Some residents in Lake Goodwin are concerned and warning other drivers about a stretch of road they say is dangerous after a deadly crash overnight.

A 33-year-old woman driving eastbound on SR-531, or Lakewood Road near 26th Ave., lost control while driving around a curve just before midnight Friday. The woman's car left the roadway, went through a fence and ended up crashing into a garage building. She died at the scene, according to Washington State Patrol.

WSP said it's unknown whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, but did say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

“It’s a common thing around here to hear sirens all the time,” said Daryl Griffith, who lives off Lakewood Road. “People think life’s too short, so they have to be in such a hurry to go nowhere fast.”

Griffith said the speed limit on Lakewood Road is 35 mph because it has sharp turns and hidden driveways. It's something the local residents know about, but others may not.

Griffith believes an increase in development in the area may also be leading to more traffic on Lakewood Road.

The owner of the garage the woman crashed into said this was the fourth time she's had to replace the fence along Lakewood Road in 10 years because of accidents.

"Just slow down, because life is too short to be in that big of a hurry," said Griffith.

The Washington State Patrol wasn't immediately available to provide statistics about how many crashes have occurred on that stretch of road in recent years.