PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A year to the date after a tornado destroyed a Kitsap County neighborhood, roofs are back on top of homes and the community is showing signs of progress.

On Dec. 18, 2018, a rare tornado ripped through a neighborhood just outside Port Orchard city limits.

The tornado was rated as an EF-2 with wind speeds reaching between 120 to 130 mph, according to a report released by the National Weather Service.

Port Orchard Mayor Rob Putaansuu said in the past year most of the homes damaged by the tornado have been repaired. He said there was an estimated $8 million in damage.

250 homes were damaged by the winds, according to Kitsap County Emergency Management.

Putaansuu said a few homes and businesses are still working on recovery.

"Not everyone is whole, but we're working on it," said Putaansuu.

John Mueller, a homeowner who lost his roof in the tornado, has rebuilt a new home just in time for the holidays. His family spent their first Thanksgiving in the new home.

Both Putaansuu and Kitsap County Emergency Management Director Elizabeth Klute called the neighborhood "resilient."

Support organizations like the Tornado Recovery Committee and the Salvation Army finished their cases and left the neighborhood in the fall.

Klute said the rare tornado and the aftermath should still serve as a reminder, people need to be prepared for a natural disaster.

