Grassroots effort underway to protect view from park in Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood

Community members said they expect a development to be built near Ursula Judkins Viewpoint park, but they want steps taken to protect the view.

SEATTLE — Ursula Judkins Viewpoint park in Seattle is place many local residents visit for the view, including Ted Coulson.

"It's a beautiful, wonderful public asset, and it deserves protection. It's as simple as that," said Coulson.

Coulson said he realized this view was in danger in April when a flyer arrived in his mailbox.

"It said there was a permit application just approved for two mega-mansions behind the Admiral's House. Come to a community meeting," Coulson recalled.

Coulson and other members of the Magnolia Community Council began taking a closer look at the plans proposed by Ocean Star LLC to build a pair of three-story, single-family homes with vegetation serving as a barrier between the park and the properties.

"The pacific serviceberries, which is [sic] these trees right here," said Coulson, while displaying an artist rendering of how tall the vegetation could grow.

The developer plans to plant the Pacific serviceberry. It's a large shrub or small tree, which matures to 18 feet by 10 feet, sometimes larger, according to the East Multnomah Soil & Water Conservation District.

Coulson said if the vegetation grew that tall it would block the view.

Community members spoke up and a hearing examiner weighed in, deciding that Seattle Department of Construction and Inspection should consider the impact of the proposed vegetation.

"The big issue is how we enforce keeping this vegetation six feet tall," said Coulson.

Community members believe a covenant should be recorded to bind the current developers and subsequent property owners.

Messages to Ocean Star LLC were not immediately returned.