Nearly 20,000 without power in the Puget Sound area amid Wind Advisory

Over 17,000 Puget Sound Energy customers are without power amid high winds Tuesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Over 20,000 customers are without power in the Puget Sound area amid a Wind Advisory and a High Wind Warning.

Puget Sound Energy is reporting over 17,000 customers without power as of 8:40 p.m. Tuesday night. Seattle City Light is reporting another 2,600 customers without power.

The Wind Advisory will remain in effect until 7 a.m. on Wednesday for Everett, Tacoma, Bellevue, Seattle and surrounding areas. These areas can expect wind speeds of up to 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Gusty winds could also blow around unsecured objects and knock down tree limbs in addition to outages, the NWS said.

The High Wind Warning is in effect for San Juan County, western Whatcom County and parts of Skagit County until 7 a.m. on Wednesday. The NWS is forecasting damaging winds capable of blowing down trees and power lines, with widespread outages expected.

Current outages in that area include south of Bellingham, on Guemes Island, outside of Skagit City and in the Day Creek area.