SEATTLE, Washington — The Seattle City Council has passed an ordinance to clean up a park once known for aggressive panhandling and homelessness.

Nearly $1 million will go toward cleaning and adding activities to City Hall Park.

Council member Sally Bagshaw has been working for years to bring food trucks, games, and better lighting to the area outside of the King County Courthouse.

Judges and attorneys have complained of assaults in the area while leaving or coming to the courthouse.

Bagshaw’s legislation allows for close to a million dollars to be spent there for cleaning, trimming grass, and adding activities.

There are games and food trucks at the park now.

The idea follows similar successful movements to spruce up Occidental and Westlake Parks.

