When the 6.8-magnitude Nisqually earthquake rocked Western Washington in 2001, Naval Hospital Bremerton suffered enough damage that officials — concerned it was no longer a safe place to treat patients — ordered the evacuation of the facility.

"It was difficult for us to tell if the building was actually damaged to the point of it being dangerous," said hospital facility manager Russell Kent. "When you walked through the building, there was a lot of apparent damage. There was cracked drywall, light fixtures hanging from the ceiling, water coming out of the walls and the elevators, it was really chaos."

When the next earthquake strikes, the Navy wants to be ready to spring into action — particularly at the hospital where a number of patients with varying medical conditions fill the beds.

Navy Region Northwest hosted a three-day exercise this month to test the disaster preparedness and response capabilities of all Navy assets in the area — including the hospital, Naval Base Kitsap, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Naval Magazine Indian Island and Naval Station Everett.

This year's exercise, Citadel Rumble, simulated the response to a 7.5-magnitude earthquake followed by 6.5-magnitude and 7.0-magnitude aftershocks over two days.

Tremors of those sizes could cause enough structural damage to trap hospital staff members and patients in the upper floors. Injuries simulated included lacerations from broken glass and bumps and bruises from falling furniture or equipment.

For a few hours Thursday afternoon, an estimated 800 to 1,000 hospital personnel practiced their emergency response plans to treat and rescue those in need.

It was the first time that many of the hospital staff participated in an exercise of this scope, said hospital spokesman Douglas Stutz.

"When you look at hazard vulnerability assessment for this area, probably one of our number one vulnerabilities is a major seismic event as a result of a Cascadia subduction," said Terry Lerma, Naval Hospital Bremerton's emergency preparedness manager. "It's important to know our ability to respond, our capabilities and what opportunities we have to improve."

The Navy partnered with Navy Region Northwest Fire and Emergency Services, Bremerton Fire Department, Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue and Olympic Ambulance to practice how to rescue those who might be trapped.

Responders also practiced moving new mothers and seriously injured patients from the hospital to Harrison Medical Center in Silverdale "so they can evaluate their ability to partner with us," Lerma sai.

During the exercise, participants ran into a number of problems, such as establishing clear lines of communication between the various participants and responding agencies. But those discoveries will be used to strengthen future iterations of the response plan.

"A successful disaster exercise is one that you're left with a lot of frustration, and we were. And if it goes smoothly, that probably means you didn't try hard enough and you didn't drill hard enough," Kent said. "We learned a lot of things that we need to improve on."

In reality, the hospital would likely be able to withstand the earthquakes used to set the parameters of the exercise, but practicing a worst-case scenario prepares the staff for anything, Lerma said.

The hospital underwent a seismic retrofit in 2007 that improved the facility's structural ability to withstand tremors of that magnitude. Shock-absorbing inertia dampeners seek to prevent the upper floors from rolling, as they did during the Nisqually earthquake.

Naval Hospital Bremerton was also the first naval hospital to be wired with sensors and a seismograph that can immediately measure any structural damage in the aftermath of a quake.

"We put in some instrumentation in the building that actually measures the forces that are experienced by the building at key locations," Kent said. "So we can go to that computer screen and open it up and we can see in an instant with some red, green and yellow color coding if we've passed any critical thresholds."

That technology can immediately tell the staff if the building is unsafe and needs to be evacuated.

"We weren't able to do that in 2001,' Kent said. "Then, we all just kind of looked at each other and said 'Uh I don't know, that looks kind of bad."

During the exercise, Kent said participants were able to quickly assess the building and determined that the scenario required the evacuation of the hospital.

Many of the changes made at Naval Hospital Bremerton following the 2001 earthquake have had an impact on responses Navy-wide.

"A lot of other Navy hospitals have been able to build upon what we've done," Kent said. "Many of the hospitals, particularly along the West Coast, have similar protocols and instrument and pre-planning in place."

All in all, Kent said the facility upgrades and practice drills will get the staff ready to efficiently respond the next time tremors shake the hospital.

"We feel like we're well prepared, so our patients should feel safe being here," Kent said.

