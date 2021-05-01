Natural gas leak that shut down section of Westlake Ave in Seattle capped

Westlake is shut down from Mercer Street to Harrison Street after a natural gas leak. The leak has been capped and SFD is measuring the air quality.

SEATTLE — Seattle Fire shut down a portion of Westlake Avenue while responding to a reported natural gas leak in the area.

A spokesperson with the Seattle Fire Department said a contractor was called in at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Two different gas lines were impacted, a two-inch and a four-inch line. Puget Sound Energy is fixing the leak.

At least 150 people were evacuated from Mercer Street to Thomas Street and 9th Avenue to Fairview Avenue, according to Seattle Fire.

Westlake Avenue is closed from Mercer Street to Harrison Street while the gas line is still leaking.

The Seattle Police Department estimated the road would be shut down for up to three hours.