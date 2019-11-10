SEATTLE — Residents and businesses in North Seattle were evacuated Friday due to a natural gas leak, the Seattle Fire Department said.

Crews responded to the gas leak on the 10300 block of Midvale Avenue North around 10:50 a.m.

The fire appeared to be out shortly after noon.

Seattle Fire said a fire ignited as Puget Sound Energy (PSE) was working to secure a gas line.

Three PSE workers were injured while trying to secure the line and were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

"Allowing the gas to continue burning is the safest way to mitigate the hazard,” the department said in a tweet.

Firefighters kept nearby buildings and vehicles from catching fire.

Seattle Fire said all impacted buildings were evacuated. No other injuries were reported.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.