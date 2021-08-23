National Park Service waives entrance fees Aug. 25 for 105th birthday

Love the outdoors? Go hike your favorite trail at any national park for free Wednesday.

SEATTLE — Grab your hiking boots! The National Parks Service (NPS) is waiving entrance fees for all national parks Wednesday, Aug. 25 to celebrate its 105th birthday.

This includes famous Washington national parks like Mt. Rainier, Olympic and Lewis and Clark, which spans from Long Beach Oregon to Cannon Beach, Oregon.

Though admission is only free on Wednesday, NPS is celebrating all month long with its theme “Park Scrapbooks” to honor the “generations of people who have visited national parks for more than a century and continue to create new memories.”

NPS is urging visitors to share their videos, pictures, poetry and artwork to social media in order to share their memories of national parks visits using hashtags #ParkScrapbooks and #FindYourPark or #EncuentraTuParque.

Visitors can also use the NPS app to create a virtual postcard.

This summer, national parks across the country, including those in Washington, have seen a big uptick in visitors amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, rangers shared a list of insider tips for visitors planning to hit the trails at national parks that can help make every hike enjoyable.

The NPS is following the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, requiring that everyone wear a mask inside all NPS buildings and crowded outdoor settings regardless of vaccination status.