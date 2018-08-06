Mark Miller has always known co-worker Jeff Coates was in the Washington National Guard, but Miller said he didn’t appreciate it until Thursday.

Coates, who is a colonel in the Washington Air National Guard, invited Miller to spend a day at Coates’ second office, Joint Base Lewis McChord.

Miller and Coates are lawyers for Farmer’s Insurance in Bellevue.

Miller is the managing attorney.

”It just puts a whole other light on what the National Guard and the reserves do,” said Miller, after spending the morning on a flight on an Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker.

More than a dozen employers from state agencies, insurance companies, and private businesses had a chance to fly on the tanker for a training mission.

The “Boss Lifts” occur throughout the year, thanks to the Department of Defense and volunteers with the “Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.”

Coates said he was glad he could show his boss what he’s up to when he has training or deployments.

”You can talk about it, you can tell people what you’re doing, but until you actually see it and experience it, it doesn’t have the same impact,” said Coates.

