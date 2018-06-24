Naval Air Station Whidbey Island hosted its annual open house Saturday, giving civilians a first-hand look at the aircraft and encounters with the people that fly and maintain them.

Chief Eric Deburkarte flies search and rescue helicopters. He spent the day giving tours of the aircraft and answering questions.

“You can get up in here if you want,” he said to a visiting Boy Scout, who clambered into the helicopter.

The base keeps the helicopters to respond to emergencies with its own craft and personnel but frequently rescues civilian hikers from precarious situations. In the last few weeks, NAS Whidbey Crews have performed several rescues, including several lost Boy Scouts on the top of Mount Baker.

For Deburkarte, Saturday was a chance to connect with the next generation of pilots.

“It gives them something to look forward to, plus, career-wise you never know which direction they’re going to go," he said.

There were demonstrations of working dogs and robotic equipment on the ground and aerial displays above throughout the day.

“It’s really important, so that they understand what our nation’s military is doing,” said Commanding Officer Capt. Geoff Moore, “as well as a great opportunity for us to connect with all our families and dependents so they can understand what their mothers and fathers are doing on a daily basis.”

He estimates about 3,000 people came – 3,000 people who now understand better the work Whidbey Island does.

“We love opening up to the community and letting them see what we do on a daily basis,” Moore said.

The open house is held once every year.

