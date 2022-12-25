Nana's Southern Kitchen gives out free meals on Christmas Day

Nana's Southern Kitchen prepared 1,500 free meals to pass out at their locations in Kent and Covington.

KENT, Wash. — This is the third Christmas that Nana’s Southern Kitchen gave out meals to the community at their locations in Kent and Covington. The first year they gave away 400 meals, but this year they had 1,500 meals prepared to give out to the community.

“A lady came to me and she said, ‘Hey, I got 14 foster kids. I didn't know what I was going to do today. Thank you,’” said Todd Minor, the owner of Nana’s Kitchen.

Minor said the restaurant is named after his great-grandma Myrtle, who was known for serving her community and giving back.

“Nana used her food to bring people together,” said Minor. “And before being inclusive was really a priority, she welcomed and hugged and loved on everybody.”

He said this year, helping others is especially important.

“Labor costs, food costs, and supply chain. People are hurting,” said Minor. “I mean, there have been layoffs in the news. Folks are hurting.”

Many people in the community came together to make this Christmas meal giveaway happen. Numerous people donated money to pay for the 1,500 meals that were prepared and kitchen staff put in hard work.

“When you do literally 400 or 500 pieces of catfish, 1,200 chicken wings and over 3,000 pieces of shrimp all in one morning, it's just incredible,” said Minor.

There were also more than two dozen volunteers that helped.

“Many of these people don’t have an option,” said Monica Martin, who was volunteering for a second year. “They're living in their car, there's people that are taking food to their loved ones, and they otherwise maybe wouldn't have a meal.”

People who stopped by say this generosity makes a difference.

“People are still trying to recover from the pandemic and this little ice storm we had, people didn't make it to the stores in time. So, I think this is really, really nice and I appreciate them and I am sure anyone else who makes it by appreciates them,” said one person who picked up a meal. “It warms my little heart because they don’t have to be here, they could be home opening gifts.”

But for Minor and others who spent their day giving out meals, sharing food and love is the true meaning of Christmas.

“I can tell folks really, really appreciate that,” said Minor. “And that's all the present that I need on Christmas Day.”