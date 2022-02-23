Racial slur graffitied on Parkland woman's home

Neighbors were shocked to see a racial slur tagged on the garage door of the home of 65-year-old Velinda Williams.

PARKLAND, Wash. — Pierce County deputies received a call at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday morning for vandalism on 117th Street in Parkland, and arrived to find a racial slur and a demand to move out emblazoned on the garage door of the home of 65-year-old Velinda Williams.

Williams said she’s still shaken up to learn that someone targeted her home.

Pierce County Sgt. Darren Moss said it’s surprising to see this kind of hate speech displayed in one of the more diverse neighborhoods in unincorporated Pierce County.

Mattie Barcon, who lives across the street, said she was shocked to see the hateful message, but it also reminded her of a hard reality that can emerge even in a diverse neighborhood.

“No matter where you go in America, you can be exposed to something like this,” Barcon warned. “You can be exposed to something like this in rowdy neighborhoods and well-kept neighborhoods like this.”

But Barcon said while the incident has made her feel less safe in the neighborhood, she won’t let it dictate her actions.

“I’m not gonna let this make me move. If I move, it’ll be for other reasons, not because of that,” she said. “I’m one of those individuals where I’ll make my stand.”