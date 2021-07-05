Trash or treasure? A mystery washes up on an Olympia beach

The buoy is about the size of a beach ball, with signs of wear and tear, a couple of rubber patches, and the word “Taku” on it.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Every couple of months Karla Patten has something wash up on her beach in front of her Olympia home. But nothing like the bright orange buoy she saw bobbing just off her shoreline last weekend.

“It’s just old and weathered, and cool,” said Patten.

“I went online and looked her up,” said Patten, who was curious where the buoy came from. She Googled “Taku” and quickly learned about a longtime Alaskan ferry, the M/V Taku.

Built in the early 1960s in Seattle, the Taku ferried Alaskans for decades before being sold and shipped to India in 2018.

Patten knows it might have come from another boat, but she's hoping it came from the decades old ship.

She reached out to organizations in Alaska to find out if the ferry had buoys like the one she found.

While Patten’s Olympia backyard is decorated with oars, life preservers, and even an old outboard motor that all washed ashore, Patten hopes to find a more high-profile home for what she considers a treasure.