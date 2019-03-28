LACEY, Wash. — The musical group Up With People became famous after spreading positive messages while performing around the world in the 1960s. The international group of college-aged students even performed during Super Bowl halftime shows.

After putting on shows for more than 50 years, the group has changed its priorities, but their message remains the same.

In the days leading up to their performances in Olympia this weekend, cast members are scheduled to teach dance lessons to seniors, clean up farms in Thurston County, and help homeless students.

Their mission is to "empower young people to be positive agents of change for a more hopeful, trusting and peaceful world," through music and action.

On Tuesday, they met with eighth-graders at Aspire Middle School in Lacey. The group spoke to students about differences and inclusion.

“We are 100 people from 14 different countries. If they need diversity in the classrooms, we come and bring that diversity,” said cast member Jolene Fernandez. “We're allowing them to not only say their opinion but also learn how to respect their classmates’ opinions."

Eighth-grader Kaleb Ridley said it was the kind of lesson everyone should get.

"I learned that not everybody's the same and not everybody's different, just because of what they look like," said Kaleb.

Up With People members pay to be in the cast and work six days a week. But the group is positive about the experience.

“You’re physically and emotionally tired but what you get back, especially for me, is I’m spreading diversity,” Fernandez said.

Up With People performs in Olympia Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts.