Music at the Marina welcomes large crowd to Everett's waterfront

The event is one of the largest live music performances in Everett since the start of the pandemic.

EVERETT, Wash. — Music at the Marina Thursday night brought a large crowd to Everett's waterfront. Organizers say it's one of the city's largest, public music events since before the pandemic.

"Everyone's looking for a healthy opportunity to socialize, get out in the open air, gather and dance," said Ryan Crowther, founder of Everett Music Initiative.

It's estimated more than 1,000 people attended and enjoyed food trucks, music performed by Lady A and the Everett Maker's Market.

"It's just nice to be out and just to get your name out and meet people," said Silver Borders Handmade Jewelry artist Krystal Munday, who had a booth at the maker's market.

Munday started her jewelry business online at the beginning of the pandemic. Now, she's busy with crafts and farmers' markets.

"Being in the breeze and the sun and seeing people, it makes me happy," Munday said.

As COVID-19 cases surge due to the highly infectious delta variant, organizers say masks and social distancing were encouraged.

The Washington State Department of Health says it hasn't changed its masking guidance due to the delta variant. The state says masks are not required outdoors. For people who are unvaccinated, masks are encouraged but not required when outside.

Munday said she took additional precautions within her craft booth.

"I have sanitizer. I spray everything down. I have my clean and dirty pens," Munday said.