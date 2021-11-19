Washington's Sen. Murray to visit floodwall in Mount Vernon Friday

Sen. Patty Murray will visit the Skagit County floodwall that held in Mount Vernon amid historic flooding.

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) will tour Skagit County’s flood wall in Mount Veron Friday afternoon and look for ways she can support communities trying to recover after devastating floods.

Murray will be joined by local leaders, first responders, and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) representatives to get a better sense of how the flood wall helped this week and how they can support recovery efforts.

In a statement, Murray’s office said her “immediate focus” will be federal relief in the short term, although she is expected to talk about infrastructure investments.

She has supported infrastructure projects in the past, including some that supported flood control on the Skagit River.

An atmospheric river brought heavy rains and flooding to Whatcom and Skagit counties earlier this week, causing the worst flooding some areas had seen in more than 30 years.

The Skagit County flood wall in Mount Vernon prevented extensive damage to businesses and homes, but other areas of the state are still trying to determine how much has been lost.

Cities are being asked to collect information on the rough dollar amount of damages in order to apply for federal aid. Others, like farmers, are trying to determine how much of their livelihoods was washed away in sometimes toxic floodwaters.