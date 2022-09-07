x
'Multiple fatalities' reported in 4-vehicle crash on SR 101 near Shelton

The crash involved three vehicles and the commercial dump truck, which rolled, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Credit: Washington State Patrol
The Washington State Patrol responds to a deadly crash on Highway 101 near Shelton on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

SHELTON, Wash. — Multiple people have died and more were seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 101 near Shelton where a commercial dump truck rolled Wednesday morning.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax tweeted just after 8:30 a.m. that WSP troopers were responding to the scene at SR 101 and Wallace Kneeland Boulevard.

The crash involved three vehicles and the commercial dump truck, according to WSP. 

Weatherwax said there were multiple fatalities and serious injuries in the crash.

Northbound SR 101 is closed at Shelton Matlock Road and southbound SR 101 is closed at Wallace Kneeland Boulevard.

WSP, the Washington State Department of Transportation and fire crews have responded to the scene, according to the Mason County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

