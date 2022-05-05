Public invited to share ideas for reimagining Mukilteo's waterfront

The Port of Everett wants to hear from residents on what the Mukilteo waterfront should look like in the coming decades.

MUKILTEO, Wash. — The Port of Everett is hosting a community event on Thursday to gather public input they’re hoping will help reimagine new development of the Mukilteo waterfront.

The goal of the project, which is in partnership with the city, is to bring more people to the waterfront.

“So tourism, dining, education things people can do year-round,” said Port of Everett CEO Lisa Lefeber.

The Mukilteo waterfront spans 26 acres of land, 70% of which is still undeveloped. A complex history of government use and ownership transfers had delayed plans for development for nearly 20 years. Then in 2013, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) canceled plans for a new facility in Mukilteo, leaving the Port of Everett to regain ownership.

Bob Donegan, President of Ivar’s, said he’s looking forward to finally being able to have a strategy for development, particularly an extended walkway and more dining options.

“When there are more restaurants in an area, more people tend to go out to eat,” said Donegan, who owns one of the three restaurants on the waterfront.

Donegan was part of Seattle’s waterfront project and says public opinion matters.

“When we did the similar process for the waterfront park in Seattle, we had more than 200 meetings and more than 10,00 comments. We want that kind of public input up here,” Donegan said.

Lefeber says no idea is too big or small.

“We’ve had discussions about an aquarium We've got neighbors very close so view corridors are important. Parking is always an issue on the waterfront,” said Lefeber.

Thursday’s open house will be held from 4-7 p.m. at the Rosehill Community Center. An online survey will be open through May 26.

Lefeber says all public input will be taken into consideration and plans will be revised to incorporate them before being submitted to the city council and the port commission in June.