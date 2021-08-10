Mukilteo School District grants 97 religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Students, teachers and staff, including football coaches, are dealing with the realities of in-person learning during a pandemic.



The homecoming game between Kamiak High School and Glacier Peak High School, for example, was canceled Friday due to COVID-19 exposure among the varsity football team.



Kamiak High School Principal Stephen Shurtleff sent a letter to families Thursday, announcing the move.



"In football, all participants are considered a close contact with all other players. With the number of students required to quarantine for ten days, we are left without enough players to participate in the football game on Friday," the announcement said.



Separately, regarding the exemptions, Bradford said the process includes filling out a form similar to the one provided by OSPI, which must be reviewed by the district's human resources staff and legal advisor.



"Depending on the staff person's role in the district, the accommodation may include increased personal protective equipment such as N95 masks, KN95 masks, face shields, etc. or eating away from communal areas such as staff or student lunchrooms," Bradford wrote in an email statement.