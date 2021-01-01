Should Mukilteo encourage new high-density housing projects? It’s up to voters

The measure is strictly advisory in nature and, if approved, would not result in any policy or fiscal changes in the city.

MUKILTEO, Wash — Mukilteo voters will decide on an advisory measure this election aimed at telling the city council whether or not it should start prioritizing ways to get more high-density housing options for residents.

The measure comes as the city anticipates future policy decisions on housing and new developments and would not directly result in any legislative or fiscal changes.

The ballot measure itself hasn’t seen much support, even from those arguing for a “yes” vote.

The committee in favor of the measure called it “poorly written” and the results “meaningless,” but argues that voting “no” would set a precedent in the city that high-density housing is not a priority.

“It’s impossible to know what a ‘yes’ vote means but it’s clear a ‘no’ vote will be used to claim ‘the people have spoken’ and Mukilteo’s density must remain unchanged,” the committee wrote.

Arguments against the measure include one point that further urbanization would diminish the quality of life in Mukilteo.

Also, opposition to the measure argues that high-density housing brings more crime, traffic, congestion and less greenery to the neighborhood.

“These changes would likely include multi-family housing, more housing units on each lot, reduced setbacks and spacing between houses, more on-street parking, and loosened environmental restrictions,” the committee against the measure wrote.

However, the committee in favor of the measure said, "'Give an inch, give it all' they say, without recognizing that measured development has happened throughout Mukilteo’s history," adding that higher density does not lead to loosened environmental protections.

The city of Mukilteo developed a Housing Action Plan in response to the 2019 Washington state House Bill 1923, which offered grant funding to local governments to try to address housing affordability.

However, the Housing Action Plan did not involve a plan to rezone the city and allow for higher-density multi-family developments and was approved in June with just three goals, including reviewing language in the city’s comprehensive plan, providing education for residents on how to stay in their homes and expanding senior housing options.

Currently, the highest density the city allows is developments with 22 dwellings per acre, which is allowed in just a handful of areas in the southern part of the city.