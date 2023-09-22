Crews respond to Mukilteo apartment fire

No injuries have been reported.

MUKILTEO, Wash. — Fire crews responded to an apartment fire in Mukilteo early Friday morning.

Fire officials say they initially began receiving calls around 3 a.m. of someone whose couch was on fire in the building.

Six units in total were impacted according to Mukilteo fire crews, but no one was injured.

Mukilteo Fire Department Chief Glen Albright was among the crews that helped put out the flames, and had a message for families that are preparing for the possibility of a fire.

"It's always important to keep your smoke alarms with fresh batteries, change those twice a year, test those monthly and have an evacuation plan of how to get out two different ways and where to group as a family," Albright said at the scene.

There were reports of a candle being knocked over as contributing to the flames, but all the fire chief could confirm was that the cause of the blaze was under investigation.