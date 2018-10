An apartment fire is under investigation in Mukilteo. Fire Chief Chris Alexanders say no one was hurt in the fire that started around 7:35 p.m. in the 4800 block of 76th Street SW.

The fire started in a charcoal grill on the deck of a top floor apartment, according to Chief Alexander.

The flames spread into the attic and appeared to damage at least two apartments. A total of twelve apartment units had to be evacuated. The Red Cross was on scene to help displaced tenants.

