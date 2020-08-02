ASHFORD, Wash — A landslide that isolated a community on Thursday will keep Mount Rainier National Park closed until Sunday.

The two slides, called “significant” by a Department of Transportation spokesperson, cover portions of State Route 507 east of Ashford.

According to Pierce County Fire Chief Matt Medford, as many as 200 people live between the slides and the park’s main entrance, the Nisqually gate. They were trapped for a full day until a caravan arrived to help.

About 100 residents and park visitors were escorted to Ashford on a forest road by park rangers Friday afternoon.

“We’re very grateful,” said visitor Bill Schwarz of Tacoma. “It looked like we might be in for the long haul.”

The DOT said because of continued wet weather it will be Sunday, at the earliest, before any cleanup can begin.

A state geologist must inspect the slide first.

Dave Parsons, who lives within the area cut off by the slide, fears the highway might be closed for several days.

“This just makes it miserable,” said Parsons. “It’s never fun to be stranded anywhere.”

A National Park spokesperson said the park would not reopen until the highway does.

“Safety is our top priority,” said spokesperson Terry Wildy.

