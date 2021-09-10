Firefighters used over a million gallons of water to knock down the flames.

MT ANGEL, Ore. — A four-alarm fire damaged or destroyed four buildings in Mt. Angel early Saturday morning, police said in a news release.

At about 12:45 a.m., police discovered that a building was on fire in the 200 block of South Main Street and notified Mt. Angel Fire District.

The building was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived and firefighters from throughout the region responded.

Nearly 120 firefighters battled the fire, using over a million gallons of water to knock down the flames. No one was injured during the event.

The affected businesses were The Blackbird Granary Antiques & Curiosities; KP Harvesttime, a Hazelnut business; Wood Pellet Stoves; and Hidden Bed of Oregon.

Keith Cobb, owner of Hidden Bed, watched helplessly as his 10-year-old business burned to the ground.

“What could I do? It was happening, you know, wishing that it hadn’t happened but we’ll survive," Cobb said, adding that he hopes rebuild one day.

A GoFundMe was created to help Blackbird Granary owner Tammy Davis.

Davis told KGW she was in shock and not sure how she'll recover.

"This antique shop was my dream for a long time," she said. "And with a lot of hard work and love from my family and community it came true for seven years, and now it’s gone.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.