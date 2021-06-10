Owner of Mr. Mac clothing store in Tacoma wants burglary suspect rehabilitated

The owner of Mr. Mac's clothing store says he's happy the suspect is off the streets, but he’s not sure that jail is the best place for him to be.

TACOMA, Wash. — A man has been charged with second-degree burglary for allegedly breaking into a Tacoma clothing store, but the owner of that store doesn't want the man to be sent to jail.

Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney Mary Robnett was able to identify 54-year-old Frederick Bell from video footage taken when Bell allegedly broke into Mr. Mac LTD, which had cameras installed after suffering three burglaries in one week.

In the state of Washington, second-degree burglary is a Class B felony and could lead to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

But Pastor Gregory Christopher, who helps run Mr. Mac LTD while pastoring at Shiloh Baptist Church, has a different idea for Bell.

“I think Fredrick was crying out for help,” Christopher said. “I don’t think being incarcerated for a long period of time is going to do him justice, like if we were to get him released to the Shiloh Retreat Center. I want to meet him and I want to say, 'Hey Fredrick, I want to help you, man.'"

Tanisha Antoine of Legally Black said Christopher’s suggestion of rehabilitation can be more effective than jail time.

“We’ve done research that shows rehabilitation, in prisons themselves, when they offer college education, when they offer high school degrees, when they give inmates programs such as welding, they’re able to go back into the community and give back to those communities,” Antoine said.

Research from the American Public Health Association shows that only 11% of those incarcerated and have some form of addiction get treatment.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons also said those who go through treatment programs cause fewer problems while in prison, and when they are released, they tend to avoid going back -- which is why Antoine feels a change is needed.

“I’m not saying that we should condone what they did, but I think people deserve second chances,” said Antoine.

Christopher said he’s been in talks with Tacoma Police Department's Interim Chief Mike Ake and the chaplain to see if he can try to arrange a visit with Bell, and he looks forward to making the offer in person, because he said it’s his responsibility to offer Bell that second chance.