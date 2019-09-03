One in six kids in Washington lives in a household that struggles to provide enough food, according to Northwest Harvest. Half of all the people on the state’s food assistance program SNAP are children.

For some students, the meals they receive at school may be the only food they will eat that day.

But students at Brighton School in Mountlake Terrace are trying to help. This week they packed over 1,000 snack bags for kids in need.

“We are packing bags for homeless students in the Edmonds School District,” said Kim Gorney, the executive director of Washington Kids in Transition. “A lot of these kids that ride home on their buses are not going to have anything to eat.”

The organization provides supplemental food to students on their way home from school. Gorney said the group sends about 250 bags home with students each day. They rely on community donations of food like granola bars, cheese and crackers, water bottles, fruit pouches, instant oatmeal, and other packaged snacks.

“It feels really good to be to do something that I know will affect someone’s life,” Cécile Guyett, who helped pack bags, said.

If you would like to donate food, visit one of the drop-off locations below: