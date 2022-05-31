Above-average snow lingering in the Cascade Mountains, rangers say

Snow-covered trails are still a concern and more snowpack on trails has led to an extended season for one Washington ski resort.

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Above-average mountain snow heading into June is creating a unique situation in the Cascade Mountains for people looking to adventure.

It could be some time before trails appear and the ground dries out. For most of the state snowpack measurements are still well over 100 percent for this time of year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Leavenworth Wilderness and Climbing Rangers traveled to the core of the Enchantments over Memorial Day Weekend. The crew said measurements at the bottom were around three feet and at the top of Asgard Pass snow was measured at eight feet deep.

"Do not come here to do the through-hike expecting summer conditions until well into the summer months," the rangers wrote on Facebook.

In that same post, they said they found two lost hikers in whiteout conditions.

"Without a map, no method of boiling water, soaked shoes, and cotton pants. The individuals had to spend an unexpected night out supported by two rangers. Please plan ahead and come prepared. It is not responsible to put rangers or search and rescue members in danger for your poor judgment and decision making," wrote the Leavenworth Wilderness and Climbing Rangers.

The snow-covered terrane means a rare, extended season at Crystal Mountain.

"That mid and upper mountain area is still fully packed with snow," said Emma Brice with Crystal Mountain.

Brice said Crystal Mountain has its Green Valley Lift and Mount Rainier Gondola running. She believes Crystal is one of only eight spots in the U.S. still open.

"To get all this snow late in the season is great for fire hazards for summer, but also just gives people more opportunity to ski in the spring," said Brice.