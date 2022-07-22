Mount Vernon girl spreads gratitude after losing everything in apartment fire

The 12-year-old created "Layla's Lunches" to feed people experiencing homeless after being inspired by strangers who helped her family.

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Lunch time is always busy at Layla Jacquez's home. She and her grandmother, Geri, fix turkey sandwiches, but Layla isn't just looking to feed her family.

"I wanna change the world for the better," she said.

Back in March Layla's apartment caught fire. Her family lost almost everything they owned.

"They didn't even have a toothbrush," said Geri.

But friends, family and even complete strangers donated clothing, furniture and other items that helped the family get through the hardship.

"They didn't really need to do that but they did it from the bottom of their hearts, and that kind of inspired this whole thing," said Layla.

"This whole thing" is called Layla's Lunches.

Every day she and her family pass out 10 to 20 sack lunches to people in need around Mount Vernon.

She's helping strangers because others did that for her.

Now, people all around town know Layla and the good work she's doing.

"That is the best feeling as a human being, knowing your granddaughter has touched someone she has never met in her life," said Geri. "I'm extremely proud."

But Layla's compassion comes at a cost.

The family spends about $100 a week on supplies for the lunches, with food prices constantly going up.

It's a sacrifice they're happy to make.

When members of the Mount Vernon motorcycle community heard about Layla's project they came roaring to her side.

They've raised more than $1,000 over the past two weeks to provide grocery store gift cards for the 12-year-old's cause.

"All of us were so touched by what she did after going through a tragedy, we pitched in to help her raise some funds so a family that's suffering doesn't have to use their funds," said biker and organizer Cecil Fifer.

From tragedy to triumph. Gratitude manifesting even more gratitude.

And all Layla asks in return is for others to follow her example and give to the less fortunate in their communities, as well.

"I want this to become a normal, regular thing, giving out food to the homeless," she said.