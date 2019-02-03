Break out your snow gear. The sledding area at Paradise at Mount Rainier National Park is expected to open Saturday.

Road crews have groomed the runs and rangers checked conditions, set up safety ropes and installed signs so it should be a sledder’s paradise.

The Paradise snowplay area is typically open from late December through mid-March, depending on snowfall. Sledding and sliding are only allowed in the designated Paradise snowplay area; straying outside the path can result in serious injury and damage the earth underneath the snow.

The park advises visitors to dress warmly, wear a waterproof outer layer and take breaks as needed at the Jackson Visitor Center.

To prevent injury, no hard toboggans or runner sleds are allowed. “Soft” sleds like inner tubes, saucers and other flexible sleds are suggested.

You can also go on a ranger-guided snowshoe hike, which are on first-come, first-served basis on weekends and holidays. Groups are limited to 25 people and the walks are about 1.8 miles. Snowshoes are provided. The walks start at 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

