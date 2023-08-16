Mount Rainier National Park reviewing reports of damaged meadows after surge of meteor viewers

Mount Rainier National Park posted on Facebook Tuesday that the Perseid meteor shower peak attracted a surge of people to both Sunrise and Paradise visitor areas.

SEATTLE — Mount Rainier National Park is reminding visitors how to responsibly visit the park after reports of damage to meadows during the Perseid meteor shower.

The national park posted on Facebook Tuesday that the Perseid meteor shower peak attracted a surge of people to both Sunrise and Paradise visitor areas. The park said it is reviewing reports of damage to the Sunrise wildflower meadows that could have been caused by off-trail travel and improper parking.

According to the park, subalpine wildflowers have just a few weeks to grow and produce seeds and can be destroyed by off-trail travel. Trampled plants may never return and scars on the landscape can take decades to regrow due to the alpine climate.

In the Facebook post, the park shared pictures of overfilled trash cans, trampled meadows, cars illegally parked on vegetation alongside roadways and illegal camping.

The park asks if you plan to visit for night sky viewing to remember the following:

Stay on trails, in parking lots, and on sidewalks. Do not trample the meadows

Please do not picnic or set up blankets and chairs or lay in the meadows to view stars

Park only in designated spots and never park on vegetation

Pack it in, pack it out. If a trash receptacle is full, please take your trash with you

Overnight camping is not permitted in parking lots or pullouts. There is no lodging available in the Sunrise area. Please plan where you will be staying after you finish star gazing. Wilderness permits are required for backcountry sites or the nearest vehicle campground at Sunrise is at White River Campground

The park recommends joining a ranger-guided night skies program which is available at Paradise from 9:30 – 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through Sept. 3.

For more information about protecting high-elevation meadows, visit the National Park Service website at go.nps.gov/meadowpreservation.