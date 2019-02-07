SEATTLE — Sonia Whitefeather arrived at Seattle's Westlake Park with a red palm print painted over her mouth; because she says for too long, she has been ignored.

According to Whitefeather, people are not paying attention to the thousands of cases of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls.

"All I'm doing is trying to reach out to my daughter, get her help, and bring her back to me, so I can help her and be with her and have her in my arms again," said Whitefeather, fighting back tears.

RELATED: Washington state alters approach to finding 56 missing indigenous women

She says her 21-year-old daughter Leneisha Whitefeather was reported missing out of the Olympia area a few months ago. She was recently told that her daughter is okay.

"She is alive and well. But to me, she is still missing because I have not come face to face with her," said Whitefeather.

It's the reason why Whitefeather was at a rally on Monday, along with other families who are looking for loved ones.

The Urban Indian Health Institute released a study that reports more than 5,700 cases of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls.

"We are a Native American motorcycle club that believes in Native American rights and issues, so we wanted to be here to support today," said Tony Hatch, President of Sacred Riders. Hatch traveled in from Tulalip.

Charmaine Wilier-Larsen is from Northern Alberta. She is part of the group of women riding their motorcycles around the U.S. for the cause.

"We are doing this to help create awareness for the missing and murdered indigenous women," said Wilier-Larsen who is riding with ribbons on her motorcycle.

"These ribbons are names we have received of the missing and murdered," Wilier-Larsen said. "No more stolen sisters. It is something that we have to start talking about."

RELATED: Seattle has most cases of missing and murdered indigenous women in the country