MILL CREEK, Wash. — A 50-year-old Snohomish man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a vehicle while driving his motorcycle in Mill Creek Friday.

The crash marks the seventh collision this week involving motorcycles.

Deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department said the crash occurred in the 5100 block of 132nd St. S.E. around 1:30 p.m.

Witnesses told deputies the motorcyclist tried to cross the westbound lanes to make a left turn and was struck by a car. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with deputies.

KING 5 reported Monday that five motorcyclists died over the weekend on Washington roads.

The Washington State Patrol posted a video to their Facebook following the deadly weekend highlighting some motorcycle safety tips:

On Tuesday, Tukwila Police said they responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Interurban Ave. S. near I-405.

The Washington Traffic Safety Commission reported motorcycle riders only comprised 3% of road users in the state but accounted for 15% of all fatalities and 19% of serious injuries in collisions between 2013 and 2017.

