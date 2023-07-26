Motorcyclist dies after fatal crash on I-5 in Seattle

The crash happened on I-5 just north of University Street on Tuesday night.

SEATTLE — A motorcyclist was killed late Tuesday night on Interstate 5 in Seattle, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) confirmed.

Per a WSP press memo, the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed just before 9 p.m. when the person lost control, braked and was ejected from the motorcycle.

The victim struck another vehicle, and was transported to Harborview Medical Center with critical injuries. The motorcyclist, 35, was pronounced dead at 10:26 p.m.

The southbound roadway was partially blocked for at least 3 hours while the scene was cleared.