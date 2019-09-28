KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — A motorcyclist was killed Friday afternoon after colliding with a bus filled with students in Kitsap County.

The South Kitsap School District bus was traveling on SR 160 near Cottonwood Drive S.E. when it collided with the motorcycle, officials said.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

No students were injured and they were being moved to a replacement bus.

It's unclear how the crash happened.

Washington State Department of Transportation said as of 4:11 p.m. both directions of SR 160 were blocked.

The crash scene is near South Colby, an unincorporated community in Kitsap County.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.