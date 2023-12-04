Motocross sponsor of young athletes now facing molestation, child porn charges

According to court documents, a boy claims he stayed the night at the defendant's house for a race weekend, when he woke up to the man touching him inappropriately.

TACOMA, Wash. — An athletic sponsor of young motocross athletes learned Wednesday he's facing federal and state charges Wednesday.

Bryant Keith McCullough, 32, of Tacoma is accused of coercing Pierce County boys to send him sexually explicit content on Snapchat. On Monday, he was detained for producing child pornography. But on Wednesday, he got pegged with more charges when Pierce County Prosecutors filed additional complaints, including one count of molestation.

According to court documents, a Pierce County motocross rider told police that at the age of 12, he stayed the night at McCullough's house for a race weekend, when he woke up around 1 a.m. to the man touching him inappropriately.

McCullough is in federal prison in SeaTac and is considered innocent until proven guilty. But the FBI's investigation does not end here; they are asking for your help.

"We want folks that may have come in contact with this person, that have had similar experiences to our victim, to know that they can contact us and let us know what had happened," said Steve Bernd, a spokesperson for FBI Seattle.

The Department of Justice said the victims reported that McCullough tried to bribe them with preferential treatment, alcohol, or other things to get them to send him nude content on social media.

In the meantime, the FBI is still combing through tips.

"The public is like our eyes and ears out there," Bernd said.

Bernd urged parents to open the line of communication with their kids.

"We're talking people that can't defend themselves: children. And sometimes they don't know what to do, they don't know who to talk to," Bernd said.

April is Child Abuse Awareness Month. One woman, Paula Reed, leads a nonprofit called the Children's Advocacy Centers of Washington, which educates families.

"Just devastated by the fact that a coach could take advantage in that way," Reed said.

Reed said adults sometimes trust too easily — or don’t understand the risks for children with social media or with bribing — so it’s important that parents start conversations with their kids.

"That conversation about, 'When you’re asked to exchange thing one for another -- especially if it has to do with you and your body, and your person, of things that are very private -- that should raise something in your head to come and ask if that is appropriate,' or things like that," Reed seed.